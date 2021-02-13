Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who is described as 5′7″ to 5′8″ in height and weighs approximately 130-140 lbs. Simon is wanted for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting that occurred February 12, 2021, in the 1800 block of Harvard Street.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

