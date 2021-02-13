Advertisement

Cassidy votes to convict former President Donald Trump

Press from Sen. Cassidy’s office
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON- Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) voted to convict former President Donald Trump on a single article of impeachment charging him with “incitement of insurrection”. Cassidy released the following statement after the trial concluded:

“Our Constitution and our country are more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” said Dr. Cassidy.

