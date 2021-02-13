Dishmond’s 30 propels Menard past Rapides

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Jourdain Dishmond scored 30 points while hauling in 20 plus rebounds in the Eagles 73-59 win against Rapides. He would be recognized for scoring 2,000 career points and hauling in 1,500 career rebounds before the game.

“I was just in the zone,” Dishmond said. “They (Rapides) beat us the last time we played them at their place. After that, we said we couldn’t lose any more games because we didn’t want to take it for granted. We feel like we’re ready to compete against anybody in the state. We’re just ready for the playoffs and are preparing for it.”

Menard clinched the Class 4-2A district championship with the win and improve to 19-11 overall.

Rapides’ Car’tracus Mitchell scored 27 points, and the Mustangs drop to 14-5 overall.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.