Advertisement

Dishmond’s 30 propels Menard past Rapides

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Jourdain Dishmond scored 30 points while hauling in 20 plus rebounds in the Eagles 73-59 win against Rapides. He would be recognized for scoring 2,000 career points and hauling in 1,500 career rebounds before the game.

“I was just in the zone,” Dishmond said. “They (Rapides) beat us the last time we played them at their place. After that, we said we couldn’t lose any more games because we didn’t want to take it for granted. We feel like we’re ready to compete against anybody in the state. We’re just ready for the playoffs and are preparing for it.”

Menard clinched the Class 4-2A district championship with the win and improve to 19-11 overall.

Rapides’ Car’tracus Mitchell scored 27 points, and the Mustangs drop to 14-5 overall.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote
Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?

Latest News

Peabody hangs 100 points on Leesville in honor of Coach ‘Buddy’
High School Basketball: Leesville vs Peabody
High School Basketball: Rapides vs Menard
Saints offensive guard Nick Easton (62)
REPORT: Saints release G Nick Easton