Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson has ‘surreal’ look back in TV’s “Young Rock”

This image released by NBC shows Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, from left, Adrian Groulx...
This image released by NBC shows Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, from left, Adrian Groulx as Dwayne and Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson in a scene from "Young Rock," debuting on Feb. 16.(NBC | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — When Dwayne Johnson sold the idea for a TV comedy about his colorful early years to NBC in early 2020, he was happy to share the news with his family. But days later, his father died at age 75.

Johnson says his dad’s death changed “Young Rock” and that he decided to lean more into his dad’s ability to make anyone feel good.

Johnson plays himself in the sitcom, with a trio of actors playing him in childhood, as a teen and a young man.

Johnson said it’s “surreal” to watch his life play out in the series.

“Young Rock” is structured around Johnson’s depiction as a presidential candidate.

The series debuts at 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
This image released by Focus Features shows Demián Bichir, left, and Robin Wright in a scene...
For her directorial debut, Robin Wright found ‘Land’
Crest Industries launching new company, Avant Organics
Cleco discusses possibilities of power lose in winter weather