For her directorial debut, Robin Wright found ‘Land’

(AP) - Robin Wright’s directorial debut “Land” finds a successful Chicago woman leaving her life behind after a horrifying tragedy for a solitary existence in the mountains of Wyoming.

Wright said it came to her at a time when mass shootings seemed to be happening every other week and this story of loss and healing resonated with her.

She cast Oscar-nominated Mexican American actor Demián Bichir opposite her, as the kind soul Miguel who helps Wright’s Edee survive. He’d experienced his own devastating loss a few months before shooting, but found the process to be therapeutic.

“Land,” a Focus Features release,” opens in theaters Friday.

