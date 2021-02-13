Advertisement

Kennedy statement on vote to acquit former President Donald Trump

(GRAYDC)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON— Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement upon voting “not guilty” in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump:

“My job as a senator and juror in an impeachment trial is not—NOT—to defend, excuse, or explain anyone’s behavior—not the Capitol rioters’, not the Democrats’, not the president’s. My job is to evaluate the evidence.

“In my judgment, impeachment is not supposed to be a political sport where one party seeks advantage over the other at the expense of the country.

“The merits of the Democrats’ case were not even close.

“The Democrats afforded the president no due process in the House—no hearings, no investigation, no right to be heard, no defense. No one is above the law, but no one is beneath it.

“Second, the president is no longer the president. We were asked to impeach a guy in Florida. The Democrats never proved jurisdiction.

“Third, the Democrats charged President Trump with inciting a riot through his speech, but then the Democrats introduced evidence that the riot was pre-planned. The Democrats disproved their own case.

“There are one or two things I think we can all agree on: The nut jobs who violated the Capitol on Jan. 6 should be prosecuted and jailed. There can be no justice without order. Political violence is wrong. Always. It was wrong on Jan. 6, and it was wrong during the riots this summer.

“Finally, both parties should be big tents, but those big tents should each have a big door to kick out extremists who exist on both sides.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?

Latest News

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) voted to convict President Donald Trump on a single...
Cassidy votes to convict former President Donald Trump
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) voted to convict President Donald Trump on a single...
Cassidy Votes to Convict President Donald Trump
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Democrat "Candy" Christophe has received an endorsement from the Louisiana Democratic Party for...
Louisiana Democrats Endorse Candy Christophe for 5th Congressional District seat