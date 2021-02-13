Advertisement

Louisiana Democrats Endorse Candy Christophe for 5th Congressional District seat

Democrat "Candy" Christophe has received an endorsement from the Louisiana Democratic Party for the 5th Congressional District seat.(KALB)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Baton Rouge (Louisiana Democratic Party) - The Louisiana Democratic Party has endorsed (D) Sandra “Candy” Christophe, candidate for United States Congress in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“The Louisiana Democratic Party is proud to endorse Candy Christophe to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in the United State House of Representatives,” said Party Chair Katie Bernhardt. “Apart from being a remarkable candidate capable of bringing people together, Candy embodies Louisiana values. We’re excited to see her sworn in as the first African-American female member of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation.”

Christophe was born in Tangipahoa Parish and raised in East Feliciana Parish. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Louisiana College in Pineville, and her Master’s in Social Work from Grambling State University. Christophe now resides in Alexandria. As the granddaughter of a Louisiana farmer and a woman of faith, she understands the issues facing families living in the 5th Congressional District and embodies their values.

“I am honored to receive the nomination of the Louisiana Democratic Party,” said Candy Christophe. “I’m guided by my faith, and the Bible tells us that two is better than one. It’s time for us to unite as one and work together to solve the big issues that families living in the 5th district face every day. Our campaign is about living wages, more economic opportunities, support for farmers, better schools, and improved health care. It’s about the people of the 5th district.”

Above all else, Christophe is committed to serving others. She is an entrepreneur and a clinical social worker who knows how to bring people together to solve problems. Low wages and soaring health care costs make it difficult for working families to get ahead, while underfunded schools put Louisiana’s young people at a disadvantage. From Monroe to Bogalusa, Rapides to Richland Parish, Christophe will improve schools, make healthcare more affordable, and increase wages for all Louisianans.

Christophe is the only Democrat in a crowded field of Republicans. Early voting begins on March 6. Election Day is March 20, 2021.

Visit Candychristophe4congress.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana Democratic Party. All rights reserved.

