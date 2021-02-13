Advertisement

LSU upsets No. 16 Tennessee 78-65, freshman Cam Thomas leads the way with 25

The LSU men’s basketball team got a huge win to add to their resume as they upset the No. 16...
The LSU men’s basketball team got a huge win to add to their resume as they upset the No. 16 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Pete Maravich Center, freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 25 points.(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team got a huge win to add to their resume as they upset the No. 16 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Pete Maravich Center, freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 25 points.

The Tigers (13-6, 8-4 SEC) outshot the Volunteers (14-5, 8-5 SEC) in their 78-65 win. LSU shot 51.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc compared to 35.5% from the floor by Tennessee and 29.6% on 3-pointers.

The freshman, Thomas scored 25 points for the second game in a row, it was his 19th game of the season of 20 points or more. Junior Javonte Smart also added 20 points for the Tigers and junior forward Darius Days tallied 14 points and five rebounds.

Jarden Springer led the way for the Volunteers with 21 points.

GAME STATS

The Tigers next game will be against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?

Latest News

The Northwestern State women’s basketball team played perhaps its finest first quarter of the...
Fast start not enough as Lady Demons fall to McNeese
Here are the latest power ratings in Louisiana high school basketball, according to Geaux Preps.
Latest high school basketball power ratings
It was a night of career scoring highs for second-year players Zion Williamson of the Pelicans...
Williamson, Doncic put up career-highs as Pels fall to Mavs
No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke in the Tigers' second game of the Tiger Classic.
No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke on cold night at Tiger Park