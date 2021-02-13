LSU upsets No. 16 Tennessee 78-65, freshman Cam Thomas leads the way with 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team got a huge win to add to their resume as they upset the No. 16 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Pete Maravich Center, freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 25 points.

The Tigers (13-6, 8-4 SEC) outshot the Volunteers (14-5, 8-5 SEC) in their 78-65 win. LSU shot 51.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc compared to 35.5% from the floor by Tennessee and 29.6% on 3-pointers.

The freshman, Thomas scored 25 points for the second game in a row, it was his 19th game of the season of 20 points or more. Junior Javonte Smart also added 20 points for the Tigers and junior forward Darius Days tallied 14 points and five rebounds.

Jarden Springer led the way for the Volunteers with 21 points.

The Tigers next game will be against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

