No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke on cold night at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 Duke started off hot on a cold night at Tiger Park on the second day of the Tiger Classic and stayed that way to take down No. 5 LSU on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Tigers (1-1) fell 8-4 to the Blue Devils (2-0).

Ali Kilponen (0-1) started in the circle for LSU and took the loss. In 1.2 innings of work, she gave up six runs on three hits. She struck out two batters and walked one. Shelby Wickersham replaced her and allowed two runs on four hits. She struck out five batters and walked two others.

Duke leadoff hitter Deja Davis smacked a triple to right field on her first at bat. She later scored on what turned into a three-run first inning for the Blue Devils. Davis was 2-of-4 on the night and scored three runs.

Duke put up three runs again in the second inning and Kilponen was taken out. The Blue Devils scored two more runs in the top of the fourth.

LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run dinger by Shelbi Sunseri. Amanda Doyle sent a solo shot over the left field wall in the bottom of the sixth for the Tigers’ fourth run.

LSU will face Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

