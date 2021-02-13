Advertisement

No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke on cold night at Tiger Park

No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke in the Tigers' second game of the Tiger Classic.
No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke in the Tigers' second game of the Tiger Classic.(Source: Rebecca Warren)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 Duke started off hot on a cold night at Tiger Park on the second day of the Tiger Classic and stayed that way to take down No. 5 LSU on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Tigers (1-1) fell 8-4 to the Blue Devils (2-0).

Ali Kilponen (0-1) started in the circle for LSU and took the loss. In 1.2 innings of work, she gave up six runs on three hits. She struck out two batters and walked one. Shelby Wickersham replaced her and allowed two runs on four hits. She struck out five batters and walked two others.

GAME STATS

Duke leadoff hitter Deja Davis smacked a triple to right field on her first at bat. She later scored on what turned into a three-run first inning for the Blue Devils. Davis was 2-of-4 on the night and scored three runs.

Duke put up three runs again in the second inning and Kilponen was taken out. The Blue Devils scored two more runs in the top of the fourth.

LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run dinger by Shelbi Sunseri. Amanda Doyle sent a solo shot over the left field wall in the bottom of the sixth for the Tigers’ fourth run.

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU will face Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?

Latest News

Here are the latest power ratings in Louisiana high school basketball, according to Geaux Preps.
Latest high school basketball power ratings
It was a night of career scoring highs for second-year players Zion Williamson of the Pelicans...
Williamson, Doncic put up career-highs as Pels fall to Mavs
Menard’s Jourdain Dishmond scored 30 points in the Eagles 73-59 win against Rapides.
Dishmond’s 30 propels Menard past Rapides
Peabody hangs 100 points on Leesville in honor of Coach ‘Buddy’