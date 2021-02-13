Peabody hangs 100 points on Leesville in honor of Coach ‘Buddy’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses mourned the loss of 15-year assistant coach Hierem “Buddy” Holston on Monday and chose to dedicate their last regular-season district game to him.

The Warhorses hung 100 points on Leesville, winning 100-29.

Watch the full highlights from tonight’s game above.

