Peabody hangs 100 points on Leesville in honor of Coach ‘Buddy’

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses mourned the loss of 15-year assistant coach Hierem “Buddy” Holston on Monday and chose to dedicate their last regular-season district game to him.

The Warhorses hung 100 points on Leesville, winning 100-29.

Watch the full highlights from tonight’s game above.

