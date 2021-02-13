Advertisement

Williamson, Doncic put up career-highs as Pels fall to Mavs

It was a night of career scoring highs for second-year players Zion Williamson of the Pelicans...
It was a night of career scoring highs for second-year players Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks but Dallas won the shootout at home on Friday, Feb. 12.(KALB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - It was a night of career scoring highs for second-year players Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks but Dallas won the shootout at home on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Pelicans (11-14) fell 143-130 to the Mavericks (13-14). Dallas led by as many as 16 points, while New Orleans led by as many as seven at one point.

Williamson led New Orleans with 36 points on 14-15 (93%) shooting and 8-of-11 (73%) from the free throw line. His previous career-high was 35 points. He scored 23 points in the first half on 10-of-10 shooting, which was a career-high in points in a half for him. He also had four assists and two steals. Brandon Ingram added 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Doncic finished with a double-double on 46 points and 12 assists. His previous career-best was 42 points. He also had eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis added 36 points and seven rebounds.

The Pelicans shot 53% from the field and 46% on 3-pointers. The Mavericks made 58% of their shots and 56% from beyond the arc. New Orleans led on fast break points, 21-8, and points in the paint, 54-42.

The Pelicans will remain on the road with a trip to Detroit to face the Pistons on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?

Latest News

Here are the latest power ratings in Louisiana high school basketball, according to Geaux Preps.
Latest high school basketball power ratings
No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke in the Tigers' second game of the Tiger Classic.
No. 5 LSU falls to No. 25 Duke on cold night at Tiger Park
Menard’s Jourdain Dishmond scored 30 points in the Eagles 73-59 win against Rapides.
Dishmond’s 30 propels Menard past Rapides
Peabody hangs 100 points on Leesville in honor of Coach ‘Buddy’