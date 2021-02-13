Williamson, Doncic put up career-highs as Pels fall to Mavs

DALLAS (WAFB) - It was a night of career scoring highs for second-year players Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks but Dallas won the shootout at home on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Pelicans (11-14) fell 143-130 to the Mavericks (13-14). Dallas led by as many as 16 points, while New Orleans led by as many as seven at one point.

Williamson led New Orleans with 36 points on 14-15 (93%) shooting and 8-of-11 (73%) from the free throw line. His previous career-high was 35 points. He scored 23 points in the first half on 10-of-10 shooting, which was a career-high in points in a half for him. He also had four assists and two steals. Brandon Ingram added 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Doncic finished with a double-double on 46 points and 12 assists. His previous career-best was 42 points. He also had eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis added 36 points and seven rebounds.

The Pelicans shot 53% from the field and 46% on 3-pointers. The Mavericks made 58% of their shots and 56% from beyond the arc. New Orleans led on fast break points, 21-8, and points in the paint, 54-42.

The Pelicans will remain on the road with a trip to Detroit to face the Pistons on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

