Alexandria VA Medical Center walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

Any aged VA hospital veteran patient is eligible
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you’re a veteran patient at the Alexandria VA medical center you have a chance to get a walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday Feb. 14, and Monday Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. until the clinic closes. You do have to be already receiving healthcare from the Alexandria VA Medical Center to qualify. For availability call 318-446-4402. There’s no age limit. The clinic closes at 3:30 p.m. and they will not turn eligible Veterans away because they do not want to waste any doses. Veterans can go to building two on the second floor for their vaccination.

