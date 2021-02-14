Advertisement

Boyce Police Department seeking wanted person

Feb. 14, 2021
BOYCE, La. (BOYCE POLICE DEPARTMENT) - The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance for the whereabouts and apprehension of Kemetria Fransha Evans age 35 of Boyce. On Monday 02/01/2021 a disturbance occurred in Boyce at Boyce Gardens a housing development.

Ms. Evans allegedly was involved in an attack on a pregnant victim with two juveniles. The victim was hospitalized for her injuries due to the attack. After an investigation by law enforcement warrants were signed for the two juveniles and Ms. Evans on 02/08/2021.

Ms. Evans is still at large. The charges on the warrant are as follows; simple battery, criminal conspiracy, first degree feticide (attempted) aggravated burglary, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace and inciting a felony. Please contact your local law enforcement agency with knowledge and or sight of the suspect.

