Danton shines in goal but Lady ’Cats fall in overtime

HALLSVILLE, Texas (LC Sports Information) – The Louisiana College women’s soccer team’s defense stood tall for more than 90 minutes against an assault from East Texas Baptist, and it took an overtime penalty kick for the defense to crack as the Lady Wildcats dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to the Tigers Friday afternoon at Hallsville ISD Bobcat Stadium.

With the Lady ‘Cats on the defensive for most of the contest, goalkeeper Bailey Danton came up big throughout all of the match as she made numerous key saves that helped keep ETBU off the board while facing shot after shot.

LC’s lone shot of the contest came in the 68th minute as Molly Edelman got in on goal and put a shot right down the middle of the frame but was saved by the Tiger goalkeeper.

After 90 minutes of scoreless soccer, the season opener came down to overtime, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to find the golden goal. In the 91st minute, the Lady ‘Cats were whistled for a foul in the box and the Tigers were awarded a penalty kick. A minute later, the PK found the back of the net to end the contest.

Bailey Danton (0-1) finished the match with ten saves and even had a little help as a defender also cleared a shot off the line to help keep the shutout alive to force overtime, as Danton faced 12 shots on goal during the match out of the 21 shots taken by ETBU during the contest.

The Lady ‘Cats (0-1, 0-1 ASC) look to rebound next Saturday at Texas-Dallas. Kickoff against the Comets (0-0, 0-0 ASC) is set for 5:00 P.M. at the UTD Soccer Complex.

