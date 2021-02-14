Advertisement

LSU men’s basketball to play Ole Miss on Feb. 17

LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade
LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will look to extend their winning streak to three games as they are scheduled to travel to Ole Miss on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Southeastern Conference announced that the Tigers will play Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 as a result of game postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19. The game will be available on ESPNU.

The scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games during the 2021 season.

The Tigers (13-6, 8-4 SEC) are coming off an upset win over No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 13. Freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 25 points and JaVonte Smart added 20 points.

