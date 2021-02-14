Mayor Hall urges residents to prepare for possible power outages with the incoming winter weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Possible power outages will be a big concern for the City of Alexandria as city officials continue to prepare for the incoming winter storm.

Jeff Hall, the Mayor of Alexandria, emphasized the importance of being prepared because if an outage does happen, it could last a while.

“First of all, be prepared,” Mayor Hall said. “Make sure you are prepared for lengthy outages, because with ice storms... Sometimes we are unable to send people out to [do] repairs... Most times, you have to wait until the end [of weather] before you can really do substantial work and get things done.”

If you experience problems, Mayor Hall urges you to call 318-473-1301.

