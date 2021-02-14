Planning for possible Closures, Expectations for Ice Storm

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service continues to indicate the likelihood of a significant ice storm affecting Alexandria Sunday night and Monday. The Alexandria area is expected to get as much as three quarters of an inch of ice. That much ice will typically cause widespread power outages as well as damage to trees and extremely hazardous road conditions.

What could that mean for local residents? Expect bridges and overpasses to freeze. The elevated Colfax bridge on Highway 8 will most likely be closed. The three main bridges linking Alexandria and Pineville – the Curtis-Coleman Bridge by Lake Buhlow, the Gillis Long Bridge on Jackson Street and the Purple Heart Bridge Pineville Expressway – could all be closed for some period of time starting Sunday. Road crews are expected to focus on keeping the Purple Heart and Curtis-Coleman bridges open, but conditions may not allow that. Residents should not expect to be able to cross bridges over the Red River Sunday night and Monday morning.

The elevated portions of I-49 are often closed in major ice events. In the past, the highway has been closed starting at U.S. 71 at the LSUA exit south of Alexandria all the way to Exit 90 at Air Base Road. Residents should expect at least some portions of I-49 will be closed Sunday night and Monday morning.

Non-elevated surface roads typically don’t freeze locally. However, based on the near freezing temperatures in the days leading up to this storm as well as the extreme cold that will accompany the storm, with temperatures plunging as low as 9 degrees locally, the freezing participation could freeze on contact even on surface roads. In short, roads that don’t typically ice over during a winter storm may get ice with this storm.

Residents are urged to stay off the road Sunday evening and Monday morning. Monitor local media for traffic updates as well as the City of Alexandria website and Facebook page for updates. You can also get updated road and travel conditions at www.511LA.org.

ATRANS has already announced they plan a delayed start to bus service Monday morning in anticipation of hazardous driving conditions. Service is expected to start when roads are deemed passible. Passengers should check with the ATRANS office by calling 318-441-6087 to confirm service availability.

Freezing rain coats tree limbs as well as power lines. The increased weight can cause limbs to break and pull power lines down, resulting in power outages. As little as a quarter of an inch of ice can bring down a power line. Alexandria Utility System crews are ready to respond, but if the city experiences widespread freezing rain coverage and the expected three quarters of an inch of ice, it could be several days before power can be fully restored.

Frozen pipes are another major concern, especially if a power outage results in loss of heat in a house. Pipes should be wrapped and insulated. Residents may also set faucets to a very slow drip to prevent lines from freezing. Residents should know where the main water cutoff is for their house and how to shut the water off in the event a pipe does burst.

A note about a burst water pipe – it may not become noticeable until after the storm has passed. If a pipe freezes it won’t leak until it thaws, which could be a number of days if power is out. Residents who suspect they may have a burst pipe should consider turning off the main water line if they plan to leave their house for an extended period of time, such as to go to work, and then turn it back on when they get home. That way, if there is a broken pipe, water won’t be flowing in the house while nobody is home.

Regarding protecting frozen food during a power outage, generators are one option. But, with below freezing temperatures, frozen food can be placed outside and remain frozen. Refrigerated items can often be stored in a garage during a power outage and stay cold.

Customers are reminded that when storms occur resulting in power outages they may report the outage online through the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Residents are reminded to avoid downed lines as they may still be energized and avoid driving on slick or icy roadways. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city.

The City of Alexandria will provide updates throughout the day Sunday and Monday via the city website at www.cityofalexandriala.com, our emergency website www.cenlaready.com, and on the City of Alexandria, Louisiana – Government Facebook page.

