Advertisement

Police say Nicki Minaj’s father killed by hit-and-run driver

This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala...
This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.

An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Minaj.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
Kennedy statement on vote to acquit former President Donald Trump
Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street

Latest News

UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast