Three HRs helps powers No. 5 LSU past Kansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU uses three home runs to help power the Lady Tigers past Kansas on day three of the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Tigers (2-1) defeated the Jayhawks 5-3 in Tiger Park. LSU had a huge three-run fifth inning to help give the Tigers the win over Kansas.

LSU was trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning and a two-run home run from Amanda Doyle started the comeback to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Then went back-to-back with a Georgia Clark home run to give the Tigers the 5-3 lead.

The fourth day of the Tiger Classic has been canceled due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Central Arkansas in a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 14. They will look to reschedule the games later this season and will be announced once a date has been set.

LSU finished the Tiger Classic with a 2-1 record defeating McNeese on opening night 8-0 in 6 innings. They would then lose 8-4 to No. 25 Duke Friday, Feb. 12. The Tigers with the help of three home runs powered their way to a 5-3 win against Kansas Saturday night.

The Tigers will look to midweek games against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and North Dakota on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.