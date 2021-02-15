Advertisement

APSO investigating Mansura shooting

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.
By APSO
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANSURA, La. (APSO) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, in which a female victim had been shot following an altercation in the Griffin Lane area on February 13 around 5:15 a.m.

The victim had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Avoyelles Hospital Emergency Room by Acadian Ambulance. No suspect has been identified and no arrest was made. The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with information that may be helpful in this investigation or information pertaining to any possible suspect(s) to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

