Avoyelles Parish Sheriff asks residents to immediately prepare for Winter Storm

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office) - The following information was provided by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to ask everyone in Avoyelles Parish to immediately prepare for the Winter Storm heading toward us. Extreme cold is expected over the next few days. Some bridges and roadways may ice.

Please take immediate steps to prepare and protect your family, home, vehicles and pets from the extreme cold. Please prepare for power outages as a part of your winter weather preparations. Monday there is a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 7 p.m. with a low around 12 degrees.

If you haven’t done so already, wrap your pipes and disconnect hoses from the faucets. A plan and a few preparations can help keep you and your family safe during and after a winter storm. Please pay close attention to the warnings and public service announcements. They may save your life or the lives of your loved ones, and save you a lot of time and money. Please avoid traveling and stay off of the roads and highways when possible.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies will be working through the oncoming storm. We will be providing law enforcement and public safety services for you to the best of our ability.

Be Prepared, Stay Safe.

