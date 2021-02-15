UPDATE: Escaped inmates from the juvenile facility have been captured

BUNKIE, La. (Bunkie Police Department) - UPDATE: All three inmates were caught around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning near the Louisiana Hoop Mill by Bunkie PD and officers with Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson, three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.

The inmates are described as two black males and a white male. One inmate was wearing a white short sleeve shirt, one with long sleeves, and the third was wearing a hoodie.

If anyone sees them or has any information, please call 911, Bunkie PD or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff.

