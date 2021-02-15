Advertisement

UPDATE: Escaped inmates from the juvenile facility have been captured

Three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.
Three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.(AP)
By Bunkie Police Department
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (Bunkie Police Department) - UPDATE: All three inmates were caught around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning near the Louisiana Hoop Mill by Bunkie PD and officers with Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson, three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.

The inmates are described as two black males and a white male. One inmate was wearing a white short sleeve shirt, one with long sleeves, and the third was wearing a hoodie.

If anyone sees them or has any information, please call 911, Bunkie PD or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Bunkie Police Department. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power
The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance for the whereabouts and apprehension of...
Boyce Police Department seeking wanted person

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Rachael Penton shows us icy conditions Monday Morning
Rachael Penton shows us icy conditions Monday Morning
DOTD gives road safety tips, advises drivers to avoid roadways
DOTD gives road safety tips, advises drivers to avoid roadways
Alexandria storm update
City of Alexandria road conditions update