UPDATE: Escaped inmates from the juvenile facility have been captured
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (Bunkie Police Department) - UPDATE: All three inmates were caught around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning near the Louisiana Hoop Mill by Bunkie PD and officers with Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility.
ORIGINAL STORY:
According to Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson, three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.
The inmates are described as two black males and a white male. One inmate was wearing a white short sleeve shirt, one with long sleeves, and the third was wearing a hoodie.
If anyone sees them or has any information, please call 911, Bunkie PD or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff.
