City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Alexandria residents with electric heating systems are asked to conserve electricity use until further notice. Utility System Director Michael Marcotte said that due to extremely high usage because of the approaching winter storm, electrical circuits are at risk of being overloaded. Should that happen, neighborhoods could lose power. “If people who have electric heating systems can set the temperature at 68 and minimize their use of other electrical appliances like dish washers and washing machines and dryers it would help prevent circuits from being overloaded,” Marcotte said.

