Advertisement

City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Alexandria residents with electric heating systems are asked to conserve electricity use until further notice. Utility System Director Michael Marcotte said that due to extremely high usage because of the approaching winter storm, electrical circuits are at risk of being overloaded. Should that happen, neighborhoods could lose power. “If people who have electric heating systems can set the temperature at 68 and minimize their use of other electrical appliances like dish washers and washing machines and dryers it would help prevent circuits from being overloaded,” Marcotte said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
Kennedy statement on vote to acquit former President Donald Trump
Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street

Latest News

Maggie Creamer’s game-winning kick named Play of the Week
Maggie Creamer’s game-winning kick named Play of the Week
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Alexandria preparing for anticipated winter weather
Cleco
Cleco updates on winter storm