Advertisement

Enrollment for Vernon Parish Preschool Programs begins Feb. 12

(KALB)
By KALB Staff and VPSB
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board says the coordinated enrollment for Vernon Parish Preschool Programs (Head Start and LA4) for the 2021-22 school year will be held at three central locations this year.

Applications can be completed online through the Vernon Parish School Board website.

Please note the following registration dates:

  • March 2 at North Polk Elementary School for preschool students who will attend North Polk Elementary.
  • March 9 at Pickering Elementary School for preschool students who will attend Pickering, Evans, Pitkin, Rosepine schools.
  • March 11 at East Leesville Elementary for students who will attend East Leesville, Anacoco, Hornbeck and Hicks schools.

All families with age 3 and 4 year old children who are interested in preschool are encouraged to attend. All registration events will be drive-thru. You are asked to wear a mask.

Required documents included:

  • Birth certificate
  • Shot record
  • Social security card
  • Proof of residency
  • Proof of income (most 2 recent documents).

You can call the local school site of your choice if you have any additional questions regarding information pertaining to Coordinated Enrollment, or visit the Vernon Parish School Board website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and VPSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
Cleco
Cleco: Approximately 10,000 customers without power as winter storm moves across Louisiana
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

Latest News

The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Alexandria Mayor shares midday snow update
Alexandria Mayor shares midday snow update