Enrollment for Vernon Parish Preschool Programs begins Feb. 12

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board says the coordinated enrollment for Vernon Parish Preschool Programs (Head Start and LA4) for the 2021-22 school year will be held at three central locations this year.

Applications can be completed online through the Vernon Parish School Board website.

Please note the following registration dates:

March 2 at North Polk Elementary School for preschool students who will attend North Polk Elementary.

March 9 at Pickering Elementary School for preschool students who will attend Pickering, Evans, Pitkin, Rosepine schools.

March 11 at East Leesville Elementary for students who will attend East Leesville, Anacoco, Hornbeck and Hicks schools.

All families with age 3 and 4 year old children who are interested in preschool are encouraged to attend. All registration events will be drive-thru. You are asked to wear a mask.

Required documents included:

Birth certificate

Shot record

Social security card

Proof of residency

Proof of income (most 2 recent documents).

You can call the local school site of your choice if you have any additional questions regarding information pertaining to Coordinated Enrollment, or visit the Vernon Parish School Board website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and VPSB. All rights reserved.