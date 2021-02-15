Advertisement

Exxon scouting for Louisiana suppliers for its refinery work

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post...
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil is hosting a virtual event to scout for a wider network of local suppliers for its planned $410 million refinery project in Louisiana’s capital city.

The Advocate reports that the Baton Rouge Supplier Forum is scheduled for Wednesday.

ExxonMobil says it expects to spend $226 million in Baton Rouge and set aside at least $3.5 million for diverse suppliers and $1 million for Baton Rouge-based companies.

The company says it is looking for catering, marketing suppliers, landscaping and pest control, among the many services and products needed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
Cleco
Cleco: Approximately 10,000 customers without power as winter storm moves across Louisiana
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference via zoom Monday evening as La. faces bitter cold
Louisiana State Police: Protest response costs reached $67K
Several vehicles traveling on an iced-over portion of I-10 at the Mississippi River Bridge in...
State officials warn after drivers seen navigating around barricades on Miss. River Bridge
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry