Exxon scouting for Louisiana suppliers for its refinery work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil is hosting a virtual event to scout for a wider network of local suppliers for its planned $410 million refinery project in Louisiana’s capital city.

The Advocate reports that the Baton Rouge Supplier Forum is scheduled for Wednesday.

ExxonMobil says it expects to spend $226 million in Baton Rouge and set aside at least $3.5 million for diverse suppliers and $1 million for Baton Rouge-based companies.

The company says it is looking for catering, marketing suppliers, landscaping and pest control, among the many services and products needed.

