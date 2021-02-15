Advertisement

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Denver Broncos NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check.

There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death.

Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday.

Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38,...

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
Cleco
Cleco asks customers to conserve energy
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

Latest News

Cleco
Cleco asks customers to conserve energy
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Alexandria sees minimal power outages from Winter Storm Uri