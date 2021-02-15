Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference via zoom Monday evening as La. faces bitter cold

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 about the winter weather threat the state is facing.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on the bitter cold and winter weather threat at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

The governor will be holding his news conference virtually via Zoom, his office said.

A winter storm moved into the state overnight, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures to almost every part of the state except the New Orleans area.

Forecasters say bitter cold temperatures are currently on track to keep most of Louisiana below freezing through at least Tuesday afternoon, with the northernmost parts of the state staying below freezing for days.

The Northern and Central portions of Louisiana could face an even colder second round of wintry weather beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15.

You can watch the governor’s address live at 5:30 p.m. in this web story.

