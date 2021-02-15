Lady ’Cats drop pair of matches to open season

LONGVIEW, Texas (LC Sports Information) – The Louisiana College volleyball team was finally able to kick off its delayed 2020 season, but it was a tough start for the Lady ‘Cats who dropped a pair of 3-0 decisions to LeTourneau Saturday afternoon at Solheim Arena.

Match 1 – Louisiana College 0 (14, 13, 18), LeTourneau 3 (25, 25, 25)

The first match was back and forth throughout the early portion with the Lady ‘Cats poking out in front several times. The final time came as the result of a four-point run by LC that saw Leah Stamps tie the match at 10-10 with a service ace, and then the Lady ‘Cats go in front 11-10 on a Yellow Jacket attack error. But five straight LeTourneau points put the Yellow Jackets ahead to stay for set one, which finished 25-14.

Much like the first set, the second set started with LC collecting the first point, this one off a kill by Stamps again to take a 1-0 lead. However, that would be LC’s lone lead of set two as LeTourneau scored on 10 of the next 13 rallies to take a 10-4 lead. The Lady ‘Cats rallied to pull the deficit down to three points as a Royanee Narcisse kill made the score 11-8 Yellow Jackets. But the Lady ‘Cats pulled no closer, falling 25-13.

Paris Babino got the third set started in just as good a fashion, getting the game’s opening serve to fall for an ace and a 1-0 LC lead again. After trading points to a 2-2 score, the Lady ‘Cats rattled off four-straight to take their biggest lead of the match as Stamps came on again with a big kill to make the score 6-2 LC. But over the over several rallies, LeTourneau narrowed the gap, and then a three-point push by the Yellow Jackets gave them the lead at 10-9. LC scored the next two points to retake the lead, and then the two teams traded points back and forth over the next several rallies until a kill by Abby Revell and a set error by the Yellow Jackets gave the Lady ‘Cats a 15-13 advantage. A quick exchange of points, highlighted by another kill by Narcisse, gave LC a 16-14 lead. But the Lady ‘Cats could not extend the match into a fourth set as LeTourneau came alive late to finish the match on an 11-2 run to win the set 25-18 and match 3-0.

Leah Stamps led the Lady ‘Cats in the first match with six kills, a service ace, and ten digs. Paris Babino had a kill, an ace, and 16 assists. Sadi Jones and Daja’ Bell combined together twice for LC’s lone two blocks in the contest.

Match 2 – Louisiana College 0 (14, 16, 12), LeTourneau 3 (25, 25, 25)

After dropping the first point of a set for the first time on the day, a Paris Babino kill followed by a set error by the Yellow Jackets pushed the Lady ‘Cats out in front 2-1. With LC leading 3-2 following an LETU service error, a run of three-straight points by the Yellow Jackets put LETU out on front. They would open the score with a run of seven-straight points that turned a 6-5 score into a 13-5 Yellow Jacket lead, and the Lady ‘Cats were unable to piece together a similar run to close the gap to drop the first set 25-14.

The second set opened with LeTourneau taking four of the first five points, but LC rallied in a big way, by scoring five out of the next six to claim the lead as Leah Stamps put down a pair of kills during the run. After trading several points, a kill by Abby Revell and a set error by LeTourneau put the Lady ‘Cats up 9-7.

LeTourneau scored the next four, but then a bad set put the ball in the hands of Daycie Theriot, who came up with back-to-back service aces to put the Lady ‘Cats back in front, 12-11. But LC again couldn’t find the right plays to finish late as the Yellow Jackets finished the set on a 14-4 run to take a 2-0 lead with a 25-16 win in the second set.

Jaslyn Bright started the third set of the second match with a kill to give LC a 1-0 lead, the fourth time in six sets on the day where LC started off with the lead. LeTourneau answered with the next four points to take the lead for good, even as

Abby Revell’s kill tried to start a rally to answer the run. A kill by Sadi Jones tried to keep things close early, and then a Leah Stamps kill ended a run of three-straight LETU points to make it 9-5 Yellow Jackets. A kill by Revell was the second of two-straight points for LC that cut the Yellow Jacket lead down to 15-9, but then LETU put the match out of reach with seven-straight points before a

Jaslyn Bright kill ended the run with another kill by Daja’ Bell immediately following to pull the score back to 22-11. An attack error gave LC its final point in the match with the set ending 25-12 and the match ending 3-0.

Jaslyn Bright led the Lady ‘Cats in the second match with six kills, an assist, eight digs, and two block assists. Sadi Jones tallied four kills, five digs, and a block assist.

Abby Revell and Leah Stamps each also collected four kills with Stamps adding a service ace and seven digs while Revell added a dig to her stat line. Daycie Theriot finished the match with ten assists and a pair of service aces.

The Wildcats (0-2, 0-2 ASC) look for their first wins of the season on Tuesday night when they head to Mississippi to take on Belhaven. Opening serve against the Blazers (0-2, 0-2 ASC) is set for 5:00 P.M. at Heidelberg Gymnasium at Charles R. Rugg Arena.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.