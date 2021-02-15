LHSAA releases girls’ basketball playoff brackets

LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 girls’ basketball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

#17 Ouachita Parish vs #16 Pineville

#18 George Washington Carver vs #15 Bolton

#31 Peabody vs #2 Huntington

#20 Grant vs #13 Caldwell Parish

#17 French Settlement vs #16 Avoyelles

#28 Winnfield vs #5 Avoyelles Charter

#20 Bunkie vs #13 South Plaqumines

#30 Rapides vs #3 Lake Arthur

#26 Northeast vs #7 Rosepine

#22 Montgomery vs #11 Delhi Charter

#3 Northwood (BYE); advances to regional round

#2 Fairview (BYE); advances to regional round

#5 Anacoco (BYE); advances to regional round

#22 Doyline vs #11 Glenmora

#18 Pitkin vs #15 Weston

#19 Forest vs #14 Oak Hill

#16 Simpson vs #1 Gibsland-Coleman

#3 Plainview vs #14 Pleasant Hill

#7 Evans vs #10 Georgetown

#2 Hicks vs #15 Central (Jonesville)

#4 Reeves vs #13 Calvin

#6 Hornbeck vs #11 Atlanta

#6 Menard vs #11 Pope John Paul II

#1 University Academy (DOUBLE BYE); Advance to semifinals

#5 St. Joseph’s (Plaucheville) vs #4 Family Christian (quarterfinal round; both teams got BYE)

