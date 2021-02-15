Advertisement

LHSAA releases girls’ basketball playoff brackets

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 girls’ basketball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

CLASS 5A

  • #17 Ouachita Parish vs #16 Pineville

CLASS 4A

  • #18 George Washington Carver vs #15 Bolton
  • #31 Peabody vs #2 Huntington

CLASS 3A

  • #20 Grant vs #13 Caldwell Parish

CLASS 2A

  • #17 French Settlement vs #16 Avoyelles
  • #28 Winnfield vs #5 Avoyelles Charter
  • #20 Bunkie vs #13 South Plaqumines
  • #30 Rapides vs #3 Lake Arthur
  • #26 Northeast vs #7 Rosepine

CLASS 1A

#22 Montgomery vs #11 Delhi Charter

#3 Northwood (BYE); advances to regional round

CLASS B

  • #2 Fairview (BYE); advances to regional round
  • #5 Anacoco (BYE); advances to regional round
  • #22 Doyline vs #11 Glenmora
  • #18 Pitkin vs #15 Weston
  • #19 Forest vs #14 Oak Hill

CLASS C

  • #16 Simpson vs #1 Gibsland-Coleman
  • #3 Plainview vs #14 Pleasant Hill
  • #7 Evans vs #10 Georgetown
  • #2 Hicks vs #15 Central (Jonesville)
  • #4 Reeves vs #13 Calvin
  • #6 Hornbeck vs #11 Atlanta

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

#6 Menard vs #11 Pope John Paul II

DIVISION IV

DIVISION V

#1 University Academy (DOUBLE BYE); Advance to semifinals

#5 St. Joseph’s (Plaucheville) vs #4 Family Christian (quarterfinal round; both teams got BYE)

