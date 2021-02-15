Louisiana State Police: Protest response costs reached $67K

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Police says it spent more than $67,000 for increased security around the state Capitol during protests held by Donald Trump’s supporters after the former Republican president lost his reelection bid.

State police Lt. Nick Manale says the agency’s personnel costs covered more than 1,200 hours of security work to monitor the protests and bolster the law enforcement presence amid concerns about potential threats at state capitols around the country, particularly after the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6.

Louisiana’s protests were peaceful and small with no more than a few hundred people at any of the multiple gatherings on the state Capitol steps, unlike the siege in Washington.

