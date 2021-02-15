Maddox previews LC vs Mary Hardin-Baylor game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following their game with Southwestern being canceled, Louisiana College Wildcat head football coach Drew Maddox looks ahead to the Mary Hardin-Baylor game.

The Wildcats will travel to Belton, TX on Saturday, Febraury 20 to face the Crusaders at 12:00 p.m.

Click the video below for the full interview with Maddox.

