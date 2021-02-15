Advertisement

Maddox previews LC vs Mary Hardin-Baylor game

Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game
Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following their game with Southwestern being canceled, Louisiana College Wildcat head football coach Drew Maddox looks ahead to the Mary Hardin-Baylor game.

The Wildcats will travel to Belton, TX on Saturday, Febraury 20 to face the Crusaders at 12:00 p.m.

Click the video below for the full interview with Maddox.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power
Cleco
Cleco customers starting to experience power outages from winter storm

Latest News

Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game
Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game
“Don’t give up,” Dardar said. “Whenever something goes wrong in your life, and you don’t think...
Pineville senior quarterback receives the Precise Athlete Award
The Peabody Warhorses honored the 1957 Louisiana Interscholastic Athletic and Literary...
Peabody honors 1957 girls’ state championship team
Grace Christian’s Maggie Creamer’s game-winning kick against St. Charles Catholic was announced...
Maggie Creamer’s game-winning kick named Play of the Week