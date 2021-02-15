Maddox previews LC vs Mary Hardin-Baylor game
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following their game with Southwestern being canceled, Louisiana College Wildcat head football coach Drew Maddox looks ahead to the Mary Hardin-Baylor game.
The Wildcats will travel to Belton, TX on Saturday, Febraury 20 to face the Crusaders at 12:00 p.m.
Click the video below for the full interview with Maddox.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.