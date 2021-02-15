Peabody honors 1957 girls’ state championship team
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses honored the 1957 Louisiana Interscholastic Athletic and Literary Association (LIALO) girls’ basketball championship team on Friday, February 12.
A handful of members of that team were present and received awards.
Below is a list of the team members.
- Nettie Belvin
- Zettie Prescott
- Mary Windsworth
- Annette Jackson
- Gloria Williams
- Thelma Miller
- Ruthie McGee
- Adell Johnson
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.