Peabody honors 1957 girls’ state championship team

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses honored the 1957 Louisiana Interscholastic Athletic and Literary Association (LIALO) girls’ basketball championship team on Friday, February 12.

A handful of members of that team were present and received awards.

Below is a list of the team members.

  • Nettie Belvin
  • Zettie Prescott
  • Mary Windsworth
  • Annette Jackson
  • Gloria Williams
  • Thelma Miller
  • Ruthie McGee
  • Adell Johnson

