Peabody honors 1957 girls’ state championship team

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses honored the 1957 Louisiana Interscholastic Athletic and Literary Association (LIALO) girls’ basketball championship team on Friday, February 12.

A handful of members of that team were present and received awards.

Below is a list of the team members.

Nettie Belvin

Zettie Prescott

Mary Windsworth

Annette Jackson

Gloria Williams

Thelma Miller

Ruthie McGee

Adell Johnson

