Pineville senior quarterback receives the Precise Athlete Award

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Nate Dardar, the senior quarterback for Pineville, comes back strong after tearing his rotator cuff and wins the Precise Athlete Award.

“Don’t give up,” Dardar said. “Whenever something goes wrong in your life, and you don’t think you can make it, keep trying and keep fighting, and it’ll pay off.”

