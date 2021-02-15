Advertisement

Weather forces postponement of both Wednesday Northwestern State-Nicholls basketball games

Because of extreme winter weather throughout the state, Northwestern State’s men’s and women’s...
Because of extreme winter weather throughout the state, Northwestern State’s men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES (NSU Sports Information) – Because of extreme winter weather throughout the state, Northwestern State’s men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The schools are working on possible dates for rescheduling the games. The Demons were slated to play in Thibodaux while the Lady Demons were set to host Nicholls inside Prather Coliseum.

The Demons return to action Feb. 22 when they host Houston Baptist in a game that originally was scheduled for Feb. 6. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Demons’ next game is Feb. 24 at Stephen F. Austin, NSU’s final road game of the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
Cleco
Cleco asks customers to conserve energy
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

Latest News

Mason Plumlee finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Detroit Pistons...
Pelicans losing streak extends to three games with loss to the Pistons
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 girls’ basketball...
LHSAA releases girls’ basketball playoff brackets
Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game
Maddox previews LC vs Mary Hardin-Baylor game
Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game
Maddox previews Mary Hardin-Baylor game