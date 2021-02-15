Weather forces postponement of both Wednesday Northwestern State-Nicholls basketball games

NATCHITOCHES (NSU Sports Information) – Because of extreme winter weather throughout the state, Northwestern State’s men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The schools are working on possible dates for rescheduling the games. The Demons were slated to play in Thibodaux while the Lady Demons were set to host Nicholls inside Prather Coliseum.

The Demons return to action Feb. 22 when they host Houston Baptist in a game that originally was scheduled for Feb. 6. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Demons’ next game is Feb. 24 at Stephen F. Austin, NSU’s final road game of the season.

