Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco
Cleco Power forced to begin periodic power outages to some customers
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.
APSO investigating Mansura shooting
Three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: Escaped inmates from the juvenile facility have been captured

Latest News

While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Marie Holmes is accused of giving away more than $1 million worth of Lamarr McDow's clothes and...
$188 million Powerball jackpot winner sued by former fiancé
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
In this file photo taken April 12, 1963 Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King...
Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale