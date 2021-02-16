Alexandria man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a rape allegation that was first reported on February 10, 2021, involving a 16-year-old victim.

Detectives were able to establish probable cause, which lead to the arrest of Sherman Stanfield, 29, of Alexandria, who was charged with first degree rape and second degree kidnapping.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

