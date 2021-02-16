Banks cashes in with ASC weekly honor

RICHARDSON, Tx. (LC Sports Information) – After filling up the stat sheet in every way in a convincing win over Belhaven last Monday, Louisiana College men’s basketball’s Ferontay Banks was rewarded by being named the American Southwest Conference East Division’s co-Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Banks, a junior guard from Lafayette, was all over the place in Louisiana College’s 91-64 win over Belhaven, finishing the game with seven made baskets in 12 attempts against the Blazers, including five of six from above the three-point arc, to finish the night with 20 points, his highest point total of the season. He also dished out seven assists, had four steals, and also grabbed three rebounds in the win.

The award is the first career honor for Banks while at LC.

With this week’s games postponed due to winter weather, Banks and the rest of the Wildcats (6-4, 6-4 ASC) return to the court next Thursday, February 25th in the return game against Belhaven. Tip-off against the Blazers (3-10, 2-9 ASC) is set for 7:30 P.M. at the Heidelburg Gymnasium inside the Charles R. Rugg Arena.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.