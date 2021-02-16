Cleco has restored power to 97 percent of customers impacted by winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - As of 4 p.m., Cleco has restored power to over 10,000 of the 11,110 customers impacted by Winter Storm Uri which impacted much of the company’s service territory beginning Sunday night and into Monday morning.

“Provided we don’t encounter any unexpected system or equipment damage, we expect to restore power to all customers who can accept power by end of day today,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “As we wrap up restoration from this storm, we are preparing for a second storm, Winter Storm Viola.”

In preparation for the possibility of more freezing rain, sleet and snow across the company’s service territory, Cleco has secured nearly 400 contractors in addition to Cleco resources.

“As conditions are expected to deteriorate due to Winter Storm Viola, we are asking customers to avoid unnecessary travel and reserve the roadways for first responders and emergency personnel,” said Lass. “If traveling is necessary, please yield to first responder vehicles and allow them the right-of-way. Creating unnecessary traffic may delay first responders from reaching their destination to perform work in a timely manner.”

Winter Storm Uri Power Outages as of 4 p.m.:

DeSoto – Less than 5 customers

Iberia – 64 customers

Rapides – 139 customers

St. Mary – 58 customers

St. Tammany – 22 customers

Vernon – 58 customers

Cleco Customer Service Office Closures

The following offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to Winter Storm Uri:

Bunkie Customer Service Office

DeRidder Customer Service Office

Mansfield Customer Service Office

Pineville Customer Service Office

Ville Platte Customer Service Office

Opelousas Customer Service Office

Eunice Customer Service Office

Crowley Customer Service Office

New Iberia Customer Service Office

Franklin Customer Service Office

For the latest information on Cleco power outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.