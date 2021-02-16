Cleco has restored power to 97 percent of customers impacted by winter storm
Company working toward full power restoration today
PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - As of 4 p.m., Cleco has restored power to over 10,000 of the 11,110 customers impacted by Winter Storm Uri which impacted much of the company’s service territory beginning Sunday night and into Monday morning.
“Provided we don’t encounter any unexpected system or equipment damage, we expect to restore power to all customers who can accept power by end of day today,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “As we wrap up restoration from this storm, we are preparing for a second storm, Winter Storm Viola.”
In preparation for the possibility of more freezing rain, sleet and snow across the company’s service territory, Cleco has secured nearly 400 contractors in addition to Cleco resources.
“As conditions are expected to deteriorate due to Winter Storm Viola, we are asking customers to avoid unnecessary travel and reserve the roadways for first responders and emergency personnel,” said Lass. “If traveling is necessary, please yield to first responder vehicles and allow them the right-of-way. Creating unnecessary traffic may delay first responders from reaching their destination to perform work in a timely manner.”
Winter Storm Uri Power Outages as of 4 p.m.:
- DeSoto – Less than 5 customers
- Iberia – 64 customers
- Rapides – 139 customers
- St. Mary – 58 customers
- St. Tammany – 22 customers
- Vernon – 58 customers
Cleco Customer Service Office Closures
The following offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to Winter Storm Uri:
- Bunkie Customer Service Office
- DeRidder Customer Service Office
- Mansfield Customer Service Office
- Pineville Customer Service Office
- Ville Platte Customer Service Office
- Opelousas Customer Service Office
- Eunice Customer Service Office
- Crowley Customer Service Office
- New Iberia Customer Service Office
- Franklin Customer Service Office
For the latest information on Cleco power outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.
