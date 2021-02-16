Advertisement

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance locating missing person

Dexter Ray McCray
Dexter Ray McCray(Source: GPSO)
By GPSO
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office released this to the public:

GRANT PARISH, La. - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Dexter Ray McCray, 42, is 5′7″/160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes and driving the vehicle shown here:

Dexter Ray McCray car
Dexter Ray McCray car(Source: GPSO)

Anyone with information please contact GPSO at (318) 627-3261.

