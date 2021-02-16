Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance locating missing person

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office released this to the public:

GRANT PARISH, La. - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Dexter Ray McCray, 42, is 5′7″/160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes and driving the vehicle shown here:

Dexter Ray McCray car (Source: GPSO)

Anyone with information please contact GPSO at (318) 627-3261 .

