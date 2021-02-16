Advertisement

Homeless man reportedly freezes to death in downtown Shreveport

Downtown Shreveport
Downtown Shreveport(Source: KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hope House, a shelter for the homeless in Shreveport, says a homeless man died in downtown Shreveport Monday night (Feb. 15).

The temperatures dropped into the single digits for several hours.

The shelter posted to social media stating, “I am saddened to post this but one of our friends, who came to Hope House each morning for coffee and attended the monthly bible study, froze to death last night. Around 10:30 p.m. he was found in a sitting position slumped over against a brick wall of a business downtown.”

Hope House says they’re reaching out to the family before releasing any more information, but asks the community to pray for those on the streets.

“Those of us that work on the front line of homelessness, are greatly saddened, angry and confused as to why there isn’t more help during emergency weather conditions,” the social media post went on to say. “This will be a day for us to work through these emotions. Please pray for us also.”

