Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offers out-of-this-world doughnut to celebrate Mars rover landing

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In celebration of NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs to make it resemble the red planet.

If you were one of the people who submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the contest.

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday. The last rover mission was Curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco
Cleco Power forced to begin periodic power outages to some customers; restoration updates
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.
APSO investigating Mansura shooting
Three inmates from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie escaped around 4 a. m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: Escaped inmates from the juvenile facility have been captured

Latest News

Pineville's mayor updates city conditions on day two of ice
Pineville's mayor updates city conditions on day two of ice
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Grant Parish sheriff discusses accidents within the parish
Grant Parish sheriff discusses accidents within the parish
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Avoyelles Parish sheriff update on icy conditions
Avoyelles Parish sheriff update on icy conditions