‘Large majority’ of Louisiana’s roads remain impassable due to winter weather, State Police says

Police vehicle on icy road.
Police vehicle on icy road.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are encouraging residents to stay off of the roads Tuesday, Feb. 16 until conditions improve.

“A large majority of roads across Louisiana remain impassable due to current winter weather. Weather conditions and extremely low temperatures have not allowed for any defrosting of our roadways. Unnecessary travel is highly discouraged,” troopers wrote in a Facebook post.

Below freezing temperatures are expected to persist in most of Louisiana until at least midday Tuesday. Northern and central Louisiana will likely not see temperatures above freezing for several days.

You can check closures by viewing this 511.org map.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

