Leesville man arrested after admitting to beating his parents to death

VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSO) - A Vernon Parish man has been arrested on two counts of second degree murder after admitting to a family member that he had beaten his parents to death.

Sheriff Sam Craft said that Robert Lombardo, 46, of Leesville, was arrested on February 15 after VPSO received a request for a welfare check at a residence in Jeane Chapel Trailer Park.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the bodies of Joseph Lombardo, 83, and Rita Lombardo, 60, both of Leesville. VPSO learned that Robert Lombardo told a family member, the initial caller, that he had beaten his parents to death. Law enforcement confirmed that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence, but was later located at a residence in the Evans Community.

Witnesses informed detectives and agents of a second residence on Highway 111 South in Evans. Lombardo was located in a camper trailer and taken into custody without incident. During an interview with detectives, Lombardo stated that he and the victims had been in a domestic disturbance prior to him committing the murders. He indicated that the murders took place 2-3 days prior to his apprehension.

Lombardo was booked into the VPSO jail on two counts of second degree murder. Bond has not been set and Lombardo remains in the VPSO jail. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

