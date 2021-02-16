Advertisement

LSU softball remains in Top 10 of National polls after going 2-1 over the weekend

LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews (No. 4)(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team remains in the Top 10 of National polls after posting a 2-1 record over the weekend in the Tiger Classic.

LSU moved to No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll. The Tigers have been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season.

The Tigers claimed wins over McNeese State and Kansas with their lone loss coming to previously ranked No. 25 Duke.

LSU is scheduled to face North Dakota State on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. They will then head to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the Bama Bash.

2021 USA Today / NFCA Division ITop 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 16 (Week 1)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2021 Record, Previous Ranking

1. UCLA (31), 799, 1-0, 1

2. Washington, 749, 5-0, 2

3. Oklahoma (1), 732, 4-0, 4

4. Arizona, 704, 0-0, 3

5. Alabama, 639, 4-0, 8

6. Florida, 620, 2-0, 7

7. Texas, 602, 0-0, 6

8. LSU, 559, 2-1, 5

9. Louisiana, 539, 0-0, 9

10. Oregon, 504, 5-0, 10

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), 2021 Record, Points, Previous Ranking

1, UCLA (18), 1-0, 495, 1

2, Oklahoma, 4-0, 453, 4

3, Washington, 5-0, 451, 2

4. Arizona, 0-0, 431, 3

5. Florida (1), 2-0, 413, 6

6. Alabama, 4-0, 404, 8

7. Texas, 0-0, 355, 7

8. Oklahoma State, 2-0, 338, 10

9. LSU, 2-1, 330, 5

10. ULL, 0-0, 323, 9

