Most Rapides Regional non-emergent services remain closed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - In anticipation of Central Louisiana’s second winter storm in three days, and for the safety of patients, employees and community, most non-urgent and non-emergent services at Rapides Regional Medical Center will remain closed Wednesday.

All non-urgent surgical cases slated for Wednesday are being rescheduled. The Rapides Outpatient Center, Rapides Specialty Clinic and HP Long Clinic in Pineville also will be closed.

All three locations of Rapides Urgent Care will be closed Wednesday, as well.

Patients of Rapides Regional Physician Group are asked to call their provider’s office Wednesday morning before leaving home for their appointments.

The Emergency Room of Rapides Regional Medical Center remains open.

For continual updates on services of Rapides Regional Medical Center and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, please follow the respective Facebook pages. For updates on Rapides Urgent Care, follow the Rapides Urgent Care Facebook page.

