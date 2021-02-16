Advertisement

Natchitoches notifies public of office closures due to inclement weather conditions

(Source: City of Natchitoches)
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The following was released to us by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Mayor Williams would like to notify the public that the offices of the City of Natchitoches will remain closed for Tuesday, February 16 due to inclement weather conditions in the city and surrounding areas that will affect our employees commute to work.

Departments including Police, Fire, Utility, and Public Works will have personnel on hand in case there is a need for an emergency response. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. If you experience a power outage, please contact the City’s Utility Emergency Line at (318) 357-3880.

Mayor Williams would like to encourage the public to stay off all roadways and bridges if possible, as tonight, temperatures are expected to drop into single digits further deteriorating road conditions. Further updates will be posted to the City’s website and Facebook page @CityofNatchitoches if necessary.

