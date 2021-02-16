Two Tigers earn SEC of the Week honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Feb. 15 two LSU Tigers earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference Player (SEC) after impressive wins over the Mississippi State Bulldogs and No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers.

Freshman Cam Thomas earned SEC Freshman of the Week, the third time he has been named the freshman of the week. Thomas averaged 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the Tigers wins against the Bulldogs and Volunteers.

The freshman from Chesapeake, Va., scored 25 points in each game, giving him 14 games of 20 or more points this season, the most by a Division I freshman during the season. Thomas has scored 20 or more points in five straight games.

Javonte Smart earned SEC Player of the Week averaged 21 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field in the two wins.

Smart recorded his second career double double at Mississippi State with 11 assists to go with 22 points.

The Tigers are 13-6 overall and in a tie for second in the Southeastern Conference at 8-4.

