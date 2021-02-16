Advertisement

Waivers from federal safety regulations for trucking in effect in Louisiana

An 18-wheeler speeds along an ice covered Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
An 18-wheeler speeds along an ice covered Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By LADOTD
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADOTD released the following information to us:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that per Governor Edwards’s recent declaration of emergency due to the winter storm and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations on emergency declarations, waivers from federal safety regulations for trucking are currently in effect. These waivers include the hours-of-service regulations for carriers responding to the winter storm, and they will be in effect for the duration of the governor’s order, which expires March 12.

The regulations pertaining to this waiver can be found in 49 CFR Parts 390-399. The hours-of-service regulations are in 49 CFR Part 395. These regulations are enforced by Louisiana State Police, who is also actively monitoring our roadways and any orders impacting safety and roadway use. These regulations can be seen on the FMCSA website here. Governor Edwards’s emergency declaration can be read here.

The Governor’s Office, DOTD, and LSP urge motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions. We will do everything we can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet, or snow, and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511(1-888-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LADOTD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter weather is in the forecast for Central Louisiana
The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Joshua Simon, 24, who...
Alexandria Police seeking wanted person for Harvard Street shooting
Cleco
Cleco: Power restored to over 90 percent of customers affected by winter storm
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria asks residents with electric heating systems to conserve power

Latest News

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco
Cleco: Power restored to over 90 percent of customers affected by winter storm
Natchitoches notifies public of office closures due to inclement weather conditions
Rich Dupree provides update on Pineville weather effects
Rich Dupree provides update on Pineville weather effects