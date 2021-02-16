Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

