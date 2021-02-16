Wildcats’ football game with UMHB postponed along with other winter sports

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats’ football team will wait another week to play after their game scheduled on Saturday, February 20 with Mary Hardin-Baylor was postponed.

The @ASC_sports has postponed its conference schedule for this week due to the winter storms that are impacting the area.



The postponements impact @LC_WVolleyball, @LC_WBB, @LC_MBSK, @LC_WSOC, @LC_MSOC, & @LC_ftball.@LC_sftball still plans to play in Alabama this weekend https://t.co/EyqiPhThax — LC Wildcats (@LC_Wildcats) February 16, 2021

The decision came after the American Southwest Conference announced that all conference competition happening until Sunday would be postponed due to extreme weather conditions for schools within the conference.

The ASC postpones all conference competition through Sunday. This includes the ASC Cross Country Championship, basketball, football, soccer and volleyball league contests https://t.co/eE4JBVxQnT — American Southwest (@ASC_sports) February 16, 2021

This decision also affects the Wildcats’ volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer teams.

