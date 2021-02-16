Advertisement

Wildcats’ football game with UMHB postponed along with other winter sports

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats’ football team will wait another week to play after their game scheduled on Saturday, February 20 with Mary Hardin-Baylor was postponed.

The decision came after the American Southwest Conference announced that all conference competition happening until Sunday would be postponed due to extreme weather conditions for schools within the conference.

This decision also affects the Wildcats’ volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer teams.

